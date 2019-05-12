Iran facing 'unprecedented pressure' from sanctions, says Hassan Rouhani

is facing 'unprecedented pressure' from and the country could be under worse economic conditions than during the 1980-88 war with Iraq, said on Sunday.

Rouhani, who is facing domestic political pressure, has called for the unity among political factions to overcome the effect of sanctions.

"Today, it cannot be said whether conditions are better or worse than the (1980-88) war period, but during the war we did not have a problem with our banks, or imports and exports, and there were only sanctions on arms purchases," Iran's state news agency quoted Rouhani as saying.

"The pressure by enemies is a war unprecedented in the history of our Islamic revolution, but I do not despair and have great hope for the future and believe that we can move past these difficult conditions provided that we are united," he added.

Hardliners have criticised Rouhani after US withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with powers, which Rouhani supported, and reimposed sanctions last year, reported Al Jazeera.

The Iranian has also been abandoned by some of his moderate allies.The diplomatic tensions between the US and are at an all-time high, as the former has imposed numerous sanctions on the country.

In addition to this, the on Friday approved the deployment of a defence battery and a Navy ship to the

Last year in November, the re-imposed sanctions on Iranian following the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

