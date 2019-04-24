Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades expecting their first child together

Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, are expecting their first child together.

The 'Paltan' announced the happy news with an adorable post on his account.

"Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby," captioned a love-filled picture of himself and Gabriella, in which she can be seen dressed in a gown, sporting her pregnancy bump.

Gabriella also posted the same photo on her account, saying, "Grateful for you too. Can't wait to meet you."

This will be the actor's third child. was earlier married to from 1998 to 2018 and the duo has two daughters together - Mahikaa and Myra.

As per media reports, Arjun and Gabriella's romance rumours hit the gossip columns in November 2018. They have attended several and made public appearances together. In January, they again made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds.

Gabriella, a South African model, and actor, made her debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014.

Arjun has starred in films such as 'Rock On!!', 'Ra. One', 'Housefull', 'Om Shanti Om', among others.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in 'The Final Call', a

