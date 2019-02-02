Patna: Rahul Gandhi's 'Lord Rama' posters vandalised

Unidentified miscreants on Friday vandalised posters depicting as Lord Rama, which were put up at various places in the capital city of Bihar's A few days back, these posters were put up in Patna, showing as the living embodiment of Lord Along with Rahul, the posters also featured the photographs of prominent leaders, including former UPA and former Targeting the ruling government, the text on the posters read "We naam japte rahen, jiyo re" (Let them chant the name of while you live and act as Lord Ram).

Following this, a complaint was filed at civil court against Rahul, and four others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by putting up posters depicting the Congress as Lord Ram. The ruling JD(U) and BJP in had criticised the Congress, calling it a "cheap political stunt" by Gandhi scion's party.

Gandhi is scheduled to address ' rally' of Congress in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

