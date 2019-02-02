Delhi: 3 Iranians suspected of looting Afghan nationals arrested

Three Iranian nationals have been arrested from the capital for Afghan nationals of their currency by posing as police officers.

The accused, who came to on valid visas, were held on Friday from area of south Delhi, police said.

The Iranian nationals have been identified as Noor Mhd, 28, Reza Kohan Khaki,30, and Farhad Abasisaorr, 31. After investigating the accused, police learnt that the three used to target the Afghan nationals who were here for medical treatment.Posing as police officials, the accused used to approach the Afghans nationals by showing them a fake police identity card and asked for their wallets to check if they are carrying any narcotic substance, following which they used to escape with the money in the wallets.In order to bust the racket, a police team set a trap and one of the police officers, Kailash, posed as an Afghan in When the accused approached him, he signalled the police team and arrested the Iranian nationals. The police team has recovered Iranian Rial 2.3 lakh, USD 2,829, Euro 200, Vietnamese Dong 1.25 lakh and Maldivian Rufiyaa 1,015 along with currencies of some other countries from their possession.

