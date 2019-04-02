Pawan Munjal felicitated by Asian Tour for contribution to golf in Asia

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, - the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters - was felicitated by with a Special Achievement Award for his contributions to Asian

At a ceremony held at the recently concluded tournament here, Dr was presented with a special salver by leading Indian Shiv Kapur, representing the players on

"Dr is not only a fine himself, but he has also done wonders for Indian and Asian He has been supporting for 14 years, along with the Hero Women's Indian Open, the Hero Challenge series on and the Hero World Challenge on the He also supports several players and the domestic women's Tour. This special felicitation is our way of thanking Dr and for what they have done for Golf, not just in India, but also in and around the world", said Shiv Kapur, a four-time winner on

"Golf is a great game that teaches us a lot about integrity and strategy. It is gratifying to be lauded for our efforts, but even more satisfying is to see the game keep developing every year. We remain committed to supporting golf and budding golfers around the globe", thanked Dr Munjal for the special award who is also a keen

Dr Munjal is one of India's foremost corporate leaders, championing growth, socio-economic progress and technological innovations. He has consistently demonstrated his visionary leadership to guide Hero MotoCorp, to not just consolidate its leadership status, but also expand its global footprint across continents.

Under his leadership, achieved the coveted title of World's No. 1 two-wheeler company (in terms of volume sales by a single company in a calendar year) in 2001 and has successfully retained this position till date, for 18 consecutive years now.

He is a keen sports enthusiast, and it is thanks to his own personal commitment that Hero MotoCorp has been associated with various disciplines of sports including Golf, Cricket, and for over two decades now.

Fourteen-time Major winner is a Global of Hero MotoCorp. The Company is also the Title Sponsor of the Hero World Challenge - a Tiger and PGA-sanctioned event, which features the top 18 golfers in the world.

In addition to being a strategic partner to the European Tour, Hero also hosts multiple golf tournaments in India, including the marquee for both men and women.

