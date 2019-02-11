Munjal Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 22.99% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 262.16 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries declined 22.99% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 262.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 234.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales262.16234.50 12 OPM %5.537.01 -PBDT14.7017.69 -17 PBT9.9913.11 -24 NP8.2410.70 -23

Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

