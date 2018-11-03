JUST IN
Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 4.70% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.13% to Rs 465.65 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa declined 4.70% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 19.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 465.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 415.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales465.65415.27 12 OPM %6.437.50 -PBDT33.8735.28 -4 PBT27.1528.00 -3 NP19.0419.98 -5

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:04 IST

