Punjab's Rahman, Henriques pick up injuries

Despite the 12-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab faced two blows as Moises Henriques and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up injuries here on Tuesday.
Henriques was due to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Punjab but worried his side by hurting his ankle during pre-game warm-ups.
While Rahman bowled three overs in the game but felt discomfort in his shoulder after attempting to save a boundary in the second inning which brought in Sam Curran to the field as his substitute.
"Both players are awaiting further results to determine the nature of their injuries," wrote Punjab on their official website.
Punjab will now visit Delhi to face Delhi Capitals on April 20.
