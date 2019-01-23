JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Indian Diplomat launches bilingual anthology in Brazil
Business Standard

Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union address

ANI  |  US 

Citing the ongoing partial government shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has postponed US President's State of the Union address.

"I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President's State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened," Pelosi stated in a note penned down to Trump on January 23.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 20:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements