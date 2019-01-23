Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union address

-
Citing the ongoing partial government shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has postponed US President's State of the Union address.
"I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President's State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened," Pelosi stated in a note penned down to Trump on January 23.
.
