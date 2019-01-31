People see Priyanka's grandmother in her, they may see Rahul's grandfather in him: Lokendra Parashar

-
ALSO READ
Judge me on the basis of my capability: Rahul
Indian men should change their outlook towards women: Rahul
If allies want me, I will: Rahul Gandhi on becoming PM
Rahul assures passage of Women's reservation bill if voted to
Sonia, Priyanka at Rahul's residence before decision on CMs in Raj, MP, Ch'garh
-
Even as the Congress hopes to take political mileage through the newly inducted Priyanka Gandhi, who bears a striking resemblance to her late grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a BJP leader has said the grand old party should by the same yardstick also not steer away from comparisons of party chief Rahul Gandhi to his grandfather.
Speaking to ANI, BJP state media in charge, Lokendra Parashar said, "When people see the image of Priyankaji's grandmother in her, it is expected that they should see the image of Rahul Gandhi's grandfather in him. Why does Congress steer clear of that? If they take Indira ji's name, why do they not like her husband?"
After the induction of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary of Congress in charge of eastern UP, several party workers on Sunday demanded that she be named as the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur.
Workers raised slogans "Gorakhpur ki yahi pukaar, Priyanka Gandhi saansad iss baar (The people of Gorakhpur now want Priyanka Gandhi as their MP)
Yogi Adityanath, a five-time MP from Gorakhpur constituency vacated his seat after becoming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Praveen Kumar Nishad from the Samajwadi Party is the present MP from Gorakhpur.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to take charge of her responsibility from the first week of February.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU