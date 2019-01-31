Agusta chopper scam accused Saxena received deposits in Swiss bank accounts, alleges dossier

Saxena was brought here early this morning after being extradited from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from company.

The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, says the dossier accessed by the ANI.

The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, and Tanay Holdings Ltd, the document claimed.

Along with Saxena, the UAE also extradited Deepak Talwar, a

Regarding the role of Deepak Talwar, the government agencies allege that he had "facilitated dispersal of profit-making routes of India's state-carrier to private airlines, using his connections with the then Civil Aviation "

The sources claimed that this has been "corroborated" by payments by private airlines which benefitted from "such illegalities".

The beneficiaries were Qatar Airways, and Air Arabia, the sources alleged, adding Talwar "received kick backs of Rs 212 crore" in the accounts in the in the name of the company and controlled by him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)