Palamu gears up to vote, this time without fear of Naxals

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): People of Palamu are gearing up to cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, this time without any fear of Naxalites.

The area is badly affected by Left Wing Extremism. Previously, Naxalites have threatened people with dire sequences if they did not boycott the elections.

However, that has become a thing of the past as people are now coming forth even to condemn Naxalite activities.

"Things have changed now. We will cast our vote without any fear. Security forces and the administration have taken over entire Naxal affected areas at a large scale. So, there is nothing to worry now," said a voter.

75-year old Brijmohan Prasad, who runs a confectionery shop, says that this time Naxalites have not circulated any threats.

Given the unprecedented change in the ground situation, the total poll percentage is expected to go much higher than the 62 per cent votes polled in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The total number of voters in Palamu is 9,86,372 out of which 4,52,646 are female voters while 5,33,726 are male voters. The number of first-time voters is 8,664.

Talking about these developments, DIG Palamu range, Vipul Shukla, said, "This situation is the outcome of strategic, stringent actions against Naxals in the region for the last few years. Police have captured those areas and spots that were considered to be Naxal bases."

"Most of the deadly operations in the past had been carried out from these bases only. Now, police have converted them into pickets and check posts. Last year, nine top Naxals surrendered while 17 were killed in encounters with police in Palamau and other neighbouring districts," the added.

He asserted that the influence of Naxals in Palamu and surrounding areas has been minimized to a great extent.

"Many top Naxalites have either been killed or surrendered. This has brought down their power to almost zero. They are not in a position to attack or do anything untoward during day time," Shukla claimed.

He also informed that police presence and patrolling frequency have been increased in the entire constituency area which has helped the administration in winning the confidence of the locals.

Palamu will go to polls on April 29. The results will be announced on May 23.

