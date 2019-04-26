Tamil Nadu govt. whip asked for action against 3 AIADMK MLAs for anti-party activities

The of AIADMK on Friday met and filed a petition to take action against three party MLAs on account of their "anti-party activities."

The three legislators have been identified as E A Rathinasabapathi, MLA of Aranthangi constituency, A Prabu from Kallakuruchi constituency and VT Kalaiselvan from Virudhachalam constituency.

Rajendran has accused the MLAs of working for (AMMK)

Out of 234 seats in assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 114 members, the DMK has 88, the has eight, while the IUML and the Independent members represent one constituency each.

In 2017, a total of 19 AIADMK MLAs had submitted a letter to then CV Rao withdrawing support to Chief Minister As a retort, Rajendran asked Dhanapal to disqualify the MLAs stating that their actions amounted to voluntarily giving up their party membership.

Tamil had on September 18 disqualified 18 MLAs belonging to AIADMK. By-elections for these 18 seats were held on April 18 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)