Kerala CM hits back at PM Modi for his statement on BJP workers' safety

Vijayan on Friday hit back at for his statement on the safety of workers in the state.

"On what basis did he say that activists couldn't walk free in the state? His intent is to insult the state with such statements," said Vijayan.

Modi on Friday morning in said that the workers in did not know whether they would return safely once they left home.

Terming such statements as unbecoming for a person holding the post of PM, Vijayan said, " Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reveals that is one of the most peaceful states."

" activists who indulge in violence may get special privilege in the BJP ruled states like UP and but won't get that in Kerala," he said.

Accusing the RSS of repeatedly trying to instigate communal thoughts to disrupt peace and harmony, Vijayan said: "The people of Kerala have always stood firm against such attempts. Such designs will never succeed."

All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala went to polls in the third phase of election on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

