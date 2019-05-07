Peter England launches 'Great Fashion @999' national campaign with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja

Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya and joins forces with the champions of to celebrate the extravaganza "Great at 999".

The latest campaign highlights the brand's offering of different styles across categories starting from Rs. 999. This consolidates the brand's commitment to contemporary, smart, casual style at an attractive price point. The campaign features a new TVC released by the brand starring the maestros of Chennai Super Kings, and along with the legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 30 seconds video puts the spotlight on the cricketing superstars engaging in a light hearted banter. The opening frame takes us backstage where we see Bravo in an assiduous mood readying himself for the upcoming shoot of the new Commercial. He seems determined to perfect his dialogue delivery, striving to refine his Hindi intonation while an encouraging Dhoni lends a helping hand.

The video cuts to the final scene where the audience sees the three cricketing superstars looking top notch and dapper in signature ensemble as they enact their dialogue in a playful manner. The players are seen styled in understated, relaxed yet distinct pieces from the brand's Collection. The campaign will be communicated through promotions on Hot Star, Print, Television and Social Media.

"We are delighted to launch 'Great Fashion at 999' that has variety of styles to choose from. As a brand, we work towards creating exciting shopping experiences for our customers and with this elaborate offering at an incredible price-point, we are confident that we will hit the right spot. Our consist of trendy and contemporary styles which are perfect for every occasion", said Manish Singhai, COO,

"When you say you have some truly incredible fashion picks at just Rs. 999, there is little else you need to say. Leveraging its partnership with the and putting the camaraderie M S Dhoni, and share to work, the Peter England's new Spring Summer collection film says just that: Fashion at Rs. 999", said Joseph, Senior Creative Director,

Building a legacy of path-breaking innovations in the world of great fashion, Peter England showcases a range of clothing which reverberates youthful - brilliance, picturesque prints with an alluring play of colours in both primary and muted palette.

One can choose from a range of formal shirts, relaxed casual shirts, cargo bottoms, denims, graphic tees, polos, chinos, trousers and Indi-wear. Apart from mainline clothing the brand has an extensive range of Innerwear, accessories and footwear.High-quality construction, clean, ergonomic lines and a distinct casual feel are the hallmark of Peter England's offering.

The vibe is strictly about doing your own thing, at your own time while looking exceptionally fashionable. While versatility, comfort and style are paramount: the brand has a perfect get-up for all occasion - in the office, at a lunch appointment or during a night out.

