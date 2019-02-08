Separate division for Ladakh: Omar promises two more for Chenab valley, Pir Panjal if voted to power

Friday said he will grant status of division to and region if his party was voted to power in the Assembly elections in later this year.

The former was reacting to state government's decision to grant status of Division to region, consisting of Leh and Kargil districts.

"After the elections of 2019, should the people of J&K repose faith in @JKNC_ , our government will grant division status to & regions as already laid out in our regional autonomy promise," Omar tweeted.

In a major decision, the administration Friday created a separate division for Ladakh, which was part of the division till now.

will now have a general of Police (IG) with a full administrative and revenue division at par with Kashmir and Jammu divisions, an order issued by the administration said.

welcomed the decision but said she failed to understand the government's intention of ignoring and regions which are equally remote and have much larger population than

"Although Leh and Kargil already have Hill Development Councils, we welcome the decision to grant division status to Ladakh. But I fail to understand what is the intention behind ignoring Chenab Valley and regions. These are remote areas, the terrain is hilly and population is much larger," she said.

Mehbooba alleged that was peddling BJP agenda by not granting the division status to Chenab valley and Pir Panjal region.

"As far as I remember (during PDP-BJP coalition govenrment), we were talking about granting division status to Chenab valley, Pir Panjal and Ladakh but BJP had opposed it," she added.

