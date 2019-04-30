Cyclone Fani: Odisha health dept alerts district medical chief, public health officers

The of Odisha on Monday alerted all chief district medical and public health officers regarding for the cyclonic storm 'Fani'.

Pattanaik informed that the cyclonic storm is going to make landfall on May 3 at 5.30 pm and is likely to touch border and later reach Odisha's Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Keonjhar.

All these districts have been put on high alert due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds of 40 to 60 kmph, which may lead to cyclone and flood in many parts of the state.

Pattanaik has asked other district officers to watch out and be prepared in accordance with the cyclone and flood action plan. "You are requested to remain vigilant with all activities like stock of drugs and other logistics, disinfectant, ASVs, ambulances etc up to block level. All the staffs must remain alert at their respective headquarters and no leaves to be allowed to any staff until further orders," he said.

He also directed the control room and nodal officers to stay active and send a daily report to the State Health Control Room. "This may be treated as Top Most Urgent," read the statement.

Meanwhile, (IMD) informed that 'Fani' intensified into a severe cyclone over Southeast and neighbourhood with a speed of about 16 kmph at 5:30 pm on April 29. It is likely to intensify further and move towards Odisha coast, it added.

According to IMD's forecast, 'Fani' was located at 880 km south-east of Chennai as it continues to move North-West and is predicted to change its path to North-East from Wednesday.

P K Sinha had chaired a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday to take stock of the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

Also, in view of the impending cyclonic storm, has directed the (OSDMA) to keep a close watch over the situation and has asked concerned departments to stay prepared to deal with any challenge.

On the other hand, the (IAF) and BrahMos Aerospace have put on hold the test-fire of the air-launched version of a supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft.

Fishermen in coastal areas have been advised to not venture into the sea. In Odisha, the government has asked fishermen who are out in deep sea areas to return to the coast by the night of April 30.

The central government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the cyclonic storm on the states along the eastern coast.

The Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and have been put on high alert and are coordinating with the state governments. The NCMC will meet again on Tuesday to take fresh stock of the situation.

