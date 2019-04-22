Jaya Prada hits out at Azam Khan's son for his 'Anarkali' remark

(BJP) and actor-politician on Monday hit out at (SP) Khan's son Abdullah for calling her 'Anarkali'.

Talking to ANI, Prada said, "It is natural for a son to speak the same language as his father does. Abdullah has groomed in the atmosphere of his father Khan, it was obvious for him to speak the same language. But I am very disappointed with Abdullah's statement who has grown in front of me. He is seeing in me it is very unfortunate. It is very offensive and I condemn his statement."

"It is not about only but maybe he thinks of every woman as Anarkali," she added.

Abdullah Khan, who is also an SP leader, without taking Jaya Prada's name, said, "Humein Ali Bhi Chahiye, Bajrang Bali Bhi Chahiye Lekin Nahi Chahiye." (We want both 'Ali' and 'Bajrangbali' but not 'Anarkali')

The BJP further said, "I appeal to the people that I need respect, I am fighting for the respect of people, particularly women. I have been demoralised by comments of Abdullah and ..I appeal to people of this nation to teach a lesson to them so that they can shut their mouth."

Criticising the SP leader, she said, " and his supporters want to create division in voting but it is not possible. The youth of the country is with me and this nonsense will not be continued further."

On being asked about her comments on and Mayawati, Prada said, "I have not said anything wrong about Mayawati, I respect her, she is also a woman. I was hoping that will support me when Azam Khan made a derogatory statement against me but she misunderstood my words."

"I have not said anything wrong in that, but still, if she filed a case against me for my statement then I am to reply," she added.

