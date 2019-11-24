PM appeals to countrymen to participate in Armed Forces Flag Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the countrymen to express their gratitude towards the indomitable courage, valour and spirit of dedication of Armed Forces on the Armed Forces Flag Day, which is celebrated on December 7.

"On this occasion, let us express our gratitude for the indomitable courage, valour and spirit of dedication of our Armed Forces and remember the brave soldiers," PM Modi said during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

"We should never forget that Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7. This is the day when we pay homage to our brave soldiers, for their valour, their sacrifices, and also contribute," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister stressed that just having a sense of respect will not suffice as everyone should also participate.

"Only a sense of respect does not suffice. Participation is also necessary and every citizen should come forward on December 7 and everyone should have the flag of the Armed Forces on that day. Everyone should also contribute," the Prime Minister added.

