Who will do 'NYAY' with victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Bhopal gas tragedy? Modi asks Congress

Playing on the word NYAY, the party's ambitious poll promise for the poor, on Saturday said who will give 'nyay (justice)' to the victims of 1984 and the that happened under the regime.

Modi was addressing an election rally in Theni in on Saturday in which he referred to the word NYAY, an acronym of party's Nyuntam Aay Yojana promise in the manifesto. Congress has promised that it will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India's poorest under NYAY, if the party emerges victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I want to ask the Congress party that who will do the NYAY with the victims of 1984 riots? Who will do the NYAY with the governments of the great MGR ji which were dismissed by Congress just because of one family did not like those leaders? Who will do NYAY with the victims of gas tragedy, the first environmental disaster in That too happened under the Congress rule," Modi said.

Referring to Congress poll campaign with the tag line 'Ab Hoga Nyay', Modi said that the party in a way is admitting that it did injustice for 60 years.

"Congress and dishonesty are best friends but sometimes, by mistake, they end up speaking the truth. Now they are saying, 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. Even if they did not intend to, they have admitted that all they have done so far is 'AN-NYAY'. It means they agree that they did injustice to the nation for 60 long years," Modi said.

Voting in will take place on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

