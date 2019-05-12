PM Modi does not talk about pressing issues: Priyanka Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Shouldn't I fight from Varanasi? Priyanka quips
PM Modi talks about Pakistan, martyrs but not real issues: Priyanka
Security of people equally important as country's security: Priyanka Gandhi
It was collective decision not to contest from Varanasi: Priyanka
Priyanka calls Modi a 'coward and weak PM'
-
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring pressing issues such as employment and woman safety during his election campaign.
"He never replies to anything I say. Even the demand put forth by Rahul Gandhi to have a one-on-one debate with him, was not paid heed to. He talks about everything during his election campaign but the pressing issues such as employment, farmer issues and woman safety," she told the media, adding that job creation for the youth, farmers' progress and safety of women are among the key challenges facing the country.
Her comments came after she cast her vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate as the national capital went to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.
"I have cast my vote keeping in mind the democracy of our country needs to be safeguarded. It is clear that there is resentment among the people of the country against the incumbent government. PM Modi-led BJP government will definitely lose this time, "she said, flanked by her husband Robert Vadra.
Clad in a white saree with red and black border, she waded through the crowd to take the blessing of an elderly woman sitting across the road on a cot. She also posed for a picture with two young women who displayed their inked fingers.
Polling is being held for 59 Lok Sabha seats in seven states to decide the fate of 979 candidates.
Voting is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.
The seventh and last phase of elections will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU