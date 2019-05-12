PM Modi does not talk about pressing issues: Priyanka Gandhi

Vadra on Sunday accused of ignoring pressing issues such as employment and woman safety during his election campaign.

"He never replies to anything I say. Even the demand put forth by Rahul to have a one-on-one debate with him, was not paid heed to. He talks about everything during his election campaign but the pressing issues such as employment, issues and woman safety," she told the media, adding that job creation for the youth, farmers' progress and safety of women are among the key challenges facing the country.

Her comments came after she cast her vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate as the capital went to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

"I have cast my vote keeping in mind the democracy of our country needs to be safeguarded. It is clear that there is resentment among the people of the country against the incumbent government. PM Modi-led BJP government will definitely lose this time, "she said, flanked by her husband

Clad in a white saree with red and black border, she waded through the crowd to take the blessing of an elderly woman sitting across the road on a cot. She also posed for a picture with two young women who displayed their inked fingers.

Polling is being held for 59 Lok Sabha seats in seven states to decide the fate of 979 candidates.

Voting is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight each in Bihar, and West Bengal, seven in and four in

The seventh and last phase of elections will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

