Decked up bride-to-be casts her vote in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

Do you need an example of a dutiful citizen? One was spotted on Sunday during the sixth round of polling in Madhya Pradesh's Vidhisha when a bride-to-be took a break from her marriage rituals to exercise her right to vote.

Dressed in a deep green 'lehenga' with golden borders, Priyanka Chandravanshi drove down to polling booth number 239 all by herself because she feels voting is every citizen's responsibility.

"It is our responsibility to come out and vote for a good government to be formed in the country," Priyanka said as she showed off her inked finger with intricate henna designs on her hands.

Not only did she exercise her franchise, but also appealed to people asking them to step out and vote. "I appeal to every voter to come out and exercise their right to vote," the beaming bride-to-be said.

Wearing a thick set of bangles and a string of marigold flowers around her neck, Priyanka not only stood out of the crowd but also gave a strong message of how important an exercise voting is.

Polling is underway for the sixth phase of elections in the country for 59 Lok Sabha seats, including seven in Delhi, eight in Bihar, 10 in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in and four in

In Madhya Pradesh, heavyweights like BJP's Pragya Thakur, leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia are in the race to the parliament in this phase.

Results of the seven-phase elections will be declared on May 23.

