TMC indulging in violence due to 'frustration', claims BJP

In the backdrop of instances of vandalism and clashes in West Bengal, on Sunday claimed that is indulging in violence out of "frustration".

Addressing media here, said TMC is "feeling the heat" as people are voting in favour of BJP.

"In Jhargram, our booth (Raman Singh) was found dead. In Ghatal constituency, stones were pelted at our candidate Bharati Ghosh's vehicle, she was injured and her vehicle was impounded by the local administration. Instead of acting against goons, her movement has been curtailed and she is also being denied her right of visiting polling booths."

Alleging that the violence in is unabated and causing tremendous pain to voters, Javadekar went on to say, "We had given yesterday a list of 1500 unsocial elements to to be apprehended, but they were not. We had also requested EC that observer must ensure proper deployment of para-military forces. Still, we believe that people are voting fearlessly."

"On the ground, TMC is feeling the heat because people are against it and voting for BJP. TMC is a frustrated lot and is indulging in violence," he added.

Earlier in the day, Bharati Ghosh, BJP's Ghatal candidate, broke down after she was manhandled by a group of women at a polling booth in the constituency.

Bharati was cornered by alleged TMC women cadres and was stopped from visiting the polling booth after she alleged that BJP's polling agent was not being allowed to sit at the station.

Violence has marred almost all phases of polling conducted till now in West Bengal, with BJP and TMC workers at loggerheads in the state. Incidents of stone pelting and clashes have been reported during all phases of polls, including today.

In West Bengal, polling is underway in eight seats, and the remaining nine seats will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

