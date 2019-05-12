Azamgarh: SP complains to EC alleging misconduct by poll official

Alleging misconduct by a at a booth here, (SP) has written a letter to the complaining against the same.

The SP alleged that at booth number 57, set up at School Mustafabad of constituency, the is casting votes on behalf of elder women and senior citizens.

Citing poll provisions, the letter further stated that in case of any difficulty, the family members must assist such people in voting.

The SP demanded that the of the concerned booth must be removed from the polling duty and a case must be registered in this regard.

Voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls began on Sunday morning. A total of 59 seats from six states and one Union Territory are polling today.

The final phase of polling will be held on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)