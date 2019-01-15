JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Man who jumped on Delhi Metro track dies

Will not be silent if poaching attempts made: Congress
Business Standard

Govind Pansare murder: Amit Degwekar sent to police custody till Jan 23

ANI  |  Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India] 

Amit Degwekar, an accused in the Govind Pansare murder case, has been sent to police custody till January 23 by Kolhapur sessions court on Tuesday.

Degwekar was in custody of Karnataka SIT in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case. He is also an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case in which he was recently granted bail by Pune Session Court on grounds that the CBI did not file charge sheet against him.

Degwekar is accused of destroying weapons used to kill Pansare.

Pansare, a Communist Party of India leader, who was known for his rationalist views, was shot dead in Kolhapur on February 20, 2015. His wife, too, was injured in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements