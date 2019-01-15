Govind Pansare murder: Amit Degwekar sent to police custody till Jan 23

Amit Degwekar, an accused in the murder case, has been sent to police custody till January 23 by Kolhapur sessions court on Tuesday.

Degwekar was in custody of SIT in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case. He is also an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case in which he was recently granted bail by on grounds that the CBI did not file charge sheet against him.

Degwekar is accused of destroying weapons used to kill Pansare.

Pansare, a leader, who was known for his rationalist views, was shot dead in Kolhapur on February 20, 2015. His wife, too, was injured in the attack.

