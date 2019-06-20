JUST IN
K'taka to teach English along with Kannada in 1,000 govt schools

ANI  |  Politics 

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the government has decided to start teaching English in 1,000 government schools across the state.

"We are planning to teach English along with Kannada in 1,000 government schools. It is very important to teach English as a language to understand many global issues," said Parameshwara after releasing a report on the achievements of Cong-JDS government in one year.

He denied the claims that teaching of English would have an adverse effect on the Kannada language.

"It is a long-pending proposal. Some pro-Kannada organisations were against it. We are clearly saying that teaching English does not damage or affect Kannada in Karnataka," he said.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was also present during the release of achievement details.

"CM Karnataka and I released a book today, compiling the achievements of our coalition govt at the end of our first year in office. We thank our supporters and detractors alike for their support and feedback. We will continue to do good work for the wellbeing of our state!" he tweeted.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 20:44 IST

