Drought-affected villages benefitted due to JalYukt Shivar: Devendra Fadnavis

on Thursday heaped praises on JalYukt Shivar Abhiyaan, which promised drought-free by 2019, and said that his government have reduced farm dependency on rain.

"Only because of JalYukt Shivar we have been able to increase crop productivity and survive in less rainfall. We have reduced farm dependency on rain and also on the gap between two rainfalls," the said in Legislative Assembly during Monsoon session here.

"Production of soya bean has increased by 16 per cent and cotton production by 17 per cent. Many villages are getting benefits under JalYukt Shivar. In Latur, the dependency of water tankers have decreased due to this project," he said.

The project, launched by government four years ago, involves deepening and widening of streams, construction of and earthen stop dams, work on nullahs and digging of farm ponds.

Earlier, had said that Rs 4,700 crore has been given as drought assistance while Rs 3,300 crore has been disbursed as by the government."

Maharastra currently is facing severe drought conditions with just 7 per cent of water left for consumption which has affected the lives of the people.

The opposition leaders have said that they would corner the government on the issues drought relief works in the state.

