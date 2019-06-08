PM Modi is a liar, doesn't have truth on his side: Rahul in Wayanad

on Saturday said that Modi is "a liar and does not have the truth on his side."

"He is a liar. He lies and he does not have the truth on his side. The party has truth on its side," said Rahul on Saturday while addressing the people at Pulapally.

"We will continue to use love and affection to fight with Mr Modi," said Gandhi. It was the second day of his visit to Wayanad.

Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival PP Suneer of the Left (LDF).

In Kerala, the Congress-led (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats.

However, under his leadership, the party could only win 52 seats nationally, marking its second consecutive electoral debacle in the polls.

