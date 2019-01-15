PM Modi meets kin of DD cameraman killed in Dantewada attack

Modi on Tuesday met the parents of (DD) Achyutanand who was killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's district in October last year.

offered condolences to Sahu's parents on the irreparable loss during his visit to Balangir.

Addressing a public gathering in the district, Modi said Sahu, who was targetted by "cowardly" Naxals, was performing his duty of presenting to the world the democratic picture of the country through He also said that sacrifices such as his have only strengthened India's resolve to end this cycle of violence.

Sahu, along with three police personnel, was killed in an ambush in district, a Maoist hotbed in the heavily forested central Indian state of Another police personnel who was critically injured in the attack succumbed to

DD news had deployed a team to cover the elections in Bastar. The team, accompanied by the police forces, was videotaping a notice put up by Naxals to boycott the elections and stop development works.

Subsequently, Naxals attacked the team, which was accompanied by a dozen security personnel. was caught in the crossfire before rebels snatched his camera.

