'PM Modi never talks about development, employment or farmers'

It is unfortunate that PM Modi never talks about the development, employment or farmers, said the candidate from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, on Friday, in a reply to Narendra Modi's recent comment accusing of being close to people who talk of "boti-boti".

His comments came after Modi addressed an election rally here today, where launched a veiled attack on Gandhi and Masood stating that while they talk about boti-boti, BJP works towards "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao".

Masood told ANI, "PM Modi always talks about such things in order to divert the mind of the people. He should move forward and talk about the development of nation."

Masood also alleged that since he has the support of all the castes in the region, PM Modi, by using such odd language, is "defaming" him.

Masood had in 2014 reportedly said that Narendra Modi, who was then a PM candidate, should be cut into pieces.

Reiterating his stand, he said that he still stands true to his words.

goes to polls in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

