Delhi police nabs dreaded burglars

on Thursday claimed to have arrested two notorious criminals who were allegedly involved in 85 cases of serious crimes, including at the residence of famous

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Shakeel Ahmad and Rashid alias Sonu, both are school dropout and carried a reward of Rs. 50, 000 on their head.

"During the interrogation, it was revealed that Shakeel was previously involved in more than 70 cases of dacoity, robbery, snatching, extortion, kidnapping, attempt to murder, assault on police, hurt, arms act etc. He also disclosed that he along with Rashid and other associate burgled the house of the famous Ashok Chakradhar," said of Police (DCP) (Special Cell) Pramod

It was further revealed that Rashid was involved in the murder of a young boy named in the station limits and his involvement was also ascertained in the rape case of a minor girl of the same area.

"On March 2, we received information that Shakeel along with his associate Rashid would come to their rented house in Shahin Bagh area. A raid was conducted in the said house in the afternoon, when the police team knocked the door, the said criminals did not open the door after which the door was forcibly opened and the duo whipped out their pistols and threatened to fire, however, the team overpowered them and took them in custody," Kushwaha added.

Accused Shakeel's sister is married to notorious gangster Satyaprakash alias Satte, who introduced him to the criminal world. While Rashid's entry into this world occured in 2010 after he came in contact with bad elements of his area. He is wanted in 3 fresh cases of murder, rape and

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

