PM Modi offers prayers at Badrinath Temple

After spending over 15 hours meditating at a holy cave near the shrine, on Sunday arrived at Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's revered 'Char Dham'.

Modi stepped out wearing a garland of Tulsi leaves after offering prayers at the Temple.

will return to this evening after a two-day visit to the hill state.

The portals of temple in the Garhwal range of Uttarakhand's district were thrown open to pilgrims on May 10 after a six-month-long winter break.

The temple, which is located at a height of over 10,000 feet in the Garhwal hills, is among the 'Char Dham' shrines which include Gangotri, Yamunotri and in

Modi, who yesterday visited Temple, offered prayers at the innermost sanctum of the temple dedicated to Lord

After ending his meditation today at a holy cave nearby, Modi was seen meeting devotees dressed in a maroon robe. He told reporters that he has been lucky to visit the shrine on multiple occasions, adding that he has a special connection with Kedarnath.

Modi circumambulated the temple and later interacted with local officials, even taking time out to monitor the progress of ongoing development works in the area.

When asked if he prayed for his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, said, "I did not ask for anything from God has made us self-sufficient beings who are able to give rather than ask."

This was Modi's fourth visit to Kedarnath in a span of three years.

In November last year, Prime Minister Modi had visited the during Diwali. In 2017, he paid visits to the temple twice, in May after its gate had opened following a six-month winter break and again in October, before the temple closed for winters.

