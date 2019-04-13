Capt Amarinder slams Harsimrat for seeking Rahul's apology for Operation Blue Star

-
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday hit out at Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal for asking him to seek an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the Operation Blue Star.
In response to a tweet by Badal, Singh asked her if her husband (Sukhbir Singh Badal) ever apologised for his grandfather Sardar Sunder Singh Majithia's lavish dinner to Gen Dyer on the day of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
"Did you, your husband @officeofssbadal or his father, Prakash Singh Badal, ever apologise for your great grandfather, Sardar Sunder Singh Majithia's lavish dinner to Gen Dyer on the day of Jallianwala Bagh massacre? He was later knighted in 1926 for his loyalty and his deeds," Singh wrote on his Twitter handle.
A Tweeter war broke out between the two leaders from Punjab when Harsimrat asked Singh to seek Rahul's apology for the Operation Blue Star.
"Punjab CM Capt Amarinder took Rahul Gandhi to Sri Akal Takht Sahib but lacked courage to ask him admit the Indian National Congress' sin of demolishing Sikhs' highest religio-temporal seat with tanks and mortars. What a contrast with demand for British apology for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre," Harsimrat tweeted.
"Amarinder Singh is seeking apology from British Govt for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. What about an apology from Gandhis for Operation Blue Star?," she wrote in another tweet.
The Indian Army carried out the Operation Blue Star between June 1 and June 8 in 1984. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered the military operation to flush out Sikh militants including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were accumulating weapons in Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday prayed at the Akal Takht along with Chief Minister Singh.
The brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place on April 13, 1919. The people had assembled peacefully at the Bagh to condemn the arrest of two national leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired upon indiscriminately at the order of tyrant British General Dyer.
The shooting had continued for ten minutes claiming 379 lives as per government estimates, though the figure is believed to be much higher.
