Capt Amarinder slams Harsimrat for seeking Rahul's apology for Operation Blue Star

on Saturday hit out at leader for asking him to seek an apology from for the Operation

In response to a tweet by Badal, Singh asked her if her husband (Sukhbir Singh Badal) ever apologised for his grandfather Sardar Sunder Singh Majithia's lavish dinner to Gen Dyer on the day of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"Did you, your husband @officeofssbadal or his father, Prakash Singh Badal, ever apologise for your great grandfather, Sardar Sunder Singh Majithia's lavish dinner to Gen Dyer on the day of Jallianwala Bagh massacre? He was later knighted in 1926 for his loyalty and his deeds," Singh wrote on his handle.

A Tweeter war broke out between the two leaders from when Harsimrat asked Singh to seek Rahul's apology for the Operation

" CM Capt Amarinder took to Sri Akal Takht Sahib but lacked courage to ask him admit the Indian Congress' sin of demolishing Sikhs' highest religio-temporal seat with tanks and mortars. What a contrast with demand for British apology for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre," Harsimrat tweeted.

" is seeking apology from British Govt for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. What about an apology from Gandhis for Operation ," she wrote in another tweet.

The carried out the Operation Blue Star between June 1 and June 8 in 1984. Indira Gandhi, the then of India, ordered the military operation to flush out Sikh militants including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were accumulating weapons in Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

on Friday prayed at the Akal Takht along with Singh.

The brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place on April 13, 1919. The people had assembled peacefully at the Bagh to condemn the arrest of two leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired upon indiscriminately at the order of tyrant British Dyer.

The shooting had continued for ten minutes claiming 379 lives as per government estimates, though the figure is believed to be much higher.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)