PM Modi pays tribute to Late Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji

Modi expressed his grief on the demise of Swami Satyamitranad, Padma recipient and a spiritual guru who passed away this morning on Tuesday.

PM Modi tweeted "Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji epitomised spirituality and wisdom. He devoted his life towards empowering the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. He was extremely proud of India's rich history and culture. My tributes to this divine soul."

also tweeted, "Sad to hear of the demise of Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji Maharaj. A recipient of Padma Bhushan, he contributed immensely to our society and dedicated his entire life for the welfare of underprivileged people. My condolences are with his countless followers."

Union Home Minister, tweeted "Swami Satyamitranad Giri Ji was a true worshiper of Mother Bharati, whose identity is the Their thoughts, knowledge and philosophy will continue to inspire the generations to come for religion and service. I express my condolences to his followers."

later penned down a letter expressing his despair on the death of which stated, "I am extremely sad with the demise of Swami Satyamitra Munde Giri Ji Maharaj.He was a symbol of knowledge, religion, supreme power and simplicity which flooded the path of eternal culture throughout the world and his death is an irreparable loss for Sanatan Dhan, Sant Samaj, Nationalist thinkers and the entire nation. The nation will always be indebted to the priceless contribution made to the welfare of human life along with the protection and development of India's great eternal culture."

Mohan Bhagwat, of nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh(RSS), also expressed his sorrow in a tweet "The death of is a huge and painful loss for all of us. He was a powerful pillar of the Indian religions. We all pay a heart-warming tribute to his sacred and inspiring soul."

Swami Satyamitranad was ill for a long time. He was the founder of the Bharat Mata Mandir in Haridwar in Uttarakhand. He will be given 'samadhi' in this temple on Wednesday.

