PM Modi reaches Odisha to review post Fani situation

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Fani: Guj govt offers Rs 5 crore to Odisha
PM to visit cyclone-hit areas of Odisha on Monday
Cyclone 'Fani' led to evacuation of 1.2 million people in Odisha, death toll in single digit: Naveen Patnaik
Cyclone Fani: 29 deaths reported in Odisha so far
Fani toll jumps to 34 in Odisha, Patnaik announces relief package
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flew down to Bhubaneswar to visit the areas hit by cyclone Fani.
The PM was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the airport in the morning.
Cyclone Fani on Friday lashed Odisha, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph, and left three persons dead besides over 160 injured, a trail of destruction that included damaged houses, uprooted trees and electricity poles.
The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the Odisha government.
PM Modi had announced that the Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by Fani.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU