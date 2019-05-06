PM Modi reaches Odisha to review post Fani situation

on Monday flew down to Bhubaneswar to visit the areas hit by

The PM was received by and at the airport in the morning.

on Friday lashed Odisha, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph, and left three persons dead besides over 160 injured, a trail of destruction that included damaged houses, uprooted trees and

The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the

PM had announced that the Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by Fani.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)