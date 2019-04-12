PM Modi runs govt for his 15 friends, including Ambani, Nirav, Choksi: Rahul Gandhi

Sharpening his attack on Narendra Modi, on Friday said that he runs the government only for his "fifteen friends", including Anil Ambani, and

Addressing a joint election rally with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) here, Gandhi said: "PM runs the government for his fifteen friends, including Anil Ambani, and All the money that should have gone to the poor farmers of the country was diverted to his friends. By far, he has given them over 3 lakh 50 thousand crores."

contended that if voted to power, he would carry out a "surgical strike" on poverty.

Re-affirming his promise of transferring Rs. 72,000 annually into the of people below poverty mark, Gandhi said: "My plan is to make a list consisting of 20 per cent of the poor people in It does not matter which caste or religion you belong to, if you are on the list, we will transfer the amount in your account."

He also promised that the amount will be transferred into the account of the "women of the household" only.

Gandhi said that their government will give reservation to women in the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies.

Calling his decision a "historic step" for the future of farmers, he said: "If we get elected, we will come out with a separate farmers' budget. At the beginning of our tenure, we will keep the farmers informed of every step we will be taking."

Hitting out at the Modi-led government over demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said, " had stated that he will fight against black money. All of us were there standing in queues outside the banks. His Gabbar Singh tax destroyed the industries in People should not forgive him for this."

He also added that PM Modi has instilled "fear and discomfort" into the hearts of farmers and has "stolen the bonus" meant for them.

Voting in for 39 Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 18. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

