Sitharaman condemns purported letter to President on 'politicisation of Armed Forces'

Sitharaman on Friday condemned the circulation of a purported letter written to by veterans of the Armed Forces expressing displeasure over alleged politicisation of the services.

Speaking to media here, Sitharaman said Rashtrapati Bhawan has asserted that they have not received any such letter. She also said that two senior officers whose named are mentioned in the purported letter have denied signing it.

"Two senior officers said they have not given consent, worrying that fake letters being signed by vested groups. It is condemnable. Rashtrapati Bhawan has also said that they have not received the letter," she said.

Earlier today, a source said that the has not received any letter from the former officers of the Army, Navy and

Reacting to the matter, former Sunith called it "a classic manifestation of fake news".

"I do not know what it is all about. All my life, we have been apolitical. After 42 years as an officer, it is a little late to change. We have always put first. I do not know who these people are and it (the letter with names of officers) is a classic manifestation of fake news," Rodrigues told ANI.

The purported letter, which went viral on social media, named eight former services chiefs including Rodrigues and Ex-Air

Air Marshal Suri said, "This is not Ramdas' letter and it has been done by some Chaudhary. He has written this letter and this was coming on and emails. To put an end to it, I wrote that armed forces are apolitical and support the politically elected government."

"My consent has not been taken for any such letter. And I do not agree with whatever has been written in that letter... We have been misquoted by this Chaudhary," he added.

Former Vice Chief Lt General ML Naidu, whose name also figured in the purported letter, said, "No, my consent has not been taken for any such letter and neither have I written any such letter."

However, General Harsha Kakkar, an ex- who was also named in the letter, said, "Yes, I had given my consent for being a signatory to the letter. I had given my consent only after knowing the contents of it.

