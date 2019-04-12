If AAP agrees for alliance in Delhi, we are ready even today: Congress

"If Party (AAP) is ready for an alliance in Delhi, we are ready even today," the said on Friday.

"AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different. We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in with Congress, we are ready even today," PC Chacko said during a press conference here.

He added that the is ready to do ally with parties who are willing to defeat the

"We (Congress and AAP) are fighting face to face in Delhi, we fought municipality, assembly, and parliamentary elections, so naturally we both have political bitterness between us but we both understand that the political necessity is that we should come together and defeat BJP in Delhi," said Chacko

" met me and we discussed our corresponding strength in the last election in (in 2017). Congress got 31 seats and AAP got 49 seats and together we had 80 seats. Our vote share was INC got 21 per cent votes, AAP got 26 per cent votes and in total, we got 47 per cent. There are 7 Lok Sabha seats, we are eligible to get approximately 3 seats while AAP is entitled to 4 seats," Chacko said.

With regards to the recent decision by the over the electoral bonds issue, Congress and senior advocate said the Electoral Bonds have become "electoral corruption."

"Modi Ji will now have to explain in writing what is the source of the money, he will also need to explain that whether this money is black or white," said Singhvi while taking a jibe at the

The apex court passed an interim order asking political parties to submit in a sealed cover to the (ECI) details of the donations received through electoral bonds.

In an interim order, the apex court directed the parties to furnish details of donors and amounts received through the bonds to the poll watchdog by May 30.

The order was passed by a bench headed by on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by (ADR) and CPI(M).

