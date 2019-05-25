PM Modi to call on President after NDA meeting

Modi will call on the after the meeting to stake claim to form the next government.

The newly-elected members of the NDA, who will meet in the central hall of Parliament, will formally elect Modi as their leader, sources said.

This will be followed by Modi's call on the

Meanwhile, a host of political leaders from the arrived here to attend the BJP-led coalition meeting.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand -- Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das, Pramod Sawant, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Trivendra Singh Rawat, respectively, were among those who arrived in the capital.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Poonam Mahajan, Tamil Nadu and Deputy O Panneerselvam also arrived for the meet.

president Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, president and former Punjab Chief Minister arrived for the parliamentary meeting as well.

The meeting is being held at 5 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament, BJP had tweeted on Friday.

On May 21, during a meeting of NDA leaders, Modi had said that the coalition represents the country's expectations and ambitions.

Meanwhile, the 16th Lok Sabha was on Saturday dissolved following the and the new House has been constituted.

The President signed the order accepting the advice of the Cabinet which met on Friday and made a recommendation to this effect.

BJP secured an outright majority, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, 21 more than it had got in the 2014 polls.

Along with its NDA allies, the BJP-led coalition has 351 members in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)