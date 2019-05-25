Jagan Reddy elected YSRCP legislature party leader

Congress Party (YSRCP) YS Jaganmohan was on Saturday unanimously elected the by the new MLAs, paving his way to take over as the Minister of

had steered YSRCP to a four-fifths majority in the 175-member strong Assembly in the polls, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led from power in the state.

He was felicitated by the party members at the meeting here. will take oath as the Minister in the temple town of on May 30, party sources said.

YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, wresting power from TDP whose strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share.

The party also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections. While TDP could get only three seats, one went to led by

After TDP's rout, Naidu had submitted his resignation to ESL Narasimhan on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)