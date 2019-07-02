JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Malad wall collapse: Death toll mounts to 21, 78 injured

CWC'19: Love for sport has no age, Twitterati in awe of viral fan
Business Standard

ACB sleuths arrest officer for taking Rs 12,000 bribe

ANI  |  General News 

A government officer was caught red-handed while taking bribe from a retired serviceman on Tuesday.

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught P Suresh, Junior Assistant, in the office of District Prohibition and Excise Officer here, while he was taking a bribe of Rs 12,000 from Fayaz to process papers for a pension.

The officer was arrested on Fayaz's complaint who wanted him to process the pension application for his deceased brother's family.

The accused was arrested and would be produced in an ACB court, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU