ACB sleuths arrest officer for taking Rs 12,000 bribe

A government officer was caught red-handed while taking bribe from a retired serviceman on Tuesday.

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught P Suresh, Junior Assistant, in the office of District Prohibition and Excise Officer here, while he was taking a bribe of Rs 12,000 from Fayaz to process papers for a pension.

The officer was arrested on Fayaz's complaint who wanted him to process the pension application for his deceased brother's family.

The accused was arrested and would be produced in an ACB court, an official said.

