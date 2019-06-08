PM Modi to lead main event of International Yoga Day in Ranchi

The main event of the fifth International Day on June 21 will be held in and Modi will lead the programme.

Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the main event.

On June 13, a curtain raiser to the main event will be held in Ranchi, which will be attended by several dignitaries from the state, besides the organisations and gurus.

has requested the stake-holding Ministries and Departments of the Central Government, State Governments and other related institutions to work in a coordinated manner to observe the day.

The Centre along with state governments has been organising various yoga programs and campaigns on June 21 since it was declared by the in 2015.

Last year, around 50,000 people participated in International Yoga Day event organised in Dehradun-based

The first was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015. On this day more than 30,000 people, including Modi, performed yoga asanas at Rajpath in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)