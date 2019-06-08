TMC leaders thrash 6-year-old, locals protest

Two local TMC leaders allegedly thrashed a 6-year-old child in West Bengal's Benachity after which the locals protested and police resorted to lathicharge to control the situation,

- Sheikh and Notu - had allegedly thrashed a 6-year-old boy near Benachity Prantika bus stand for refusing to fetch them marijuana from a nearby shop.

After the child told his parents about the incident, the parents, along with some locals, went to the police station. However, the police refused to file a complaint against the two TMC leaders.

Demanding justice, the locals started protesting outside the police station. A ruckus broke out when the police resorted to lathi-charge early Saturday morning and the protesters reciprocated with pelting stones.

Meanwhile, the two TMC leaders reportedly threw shells at the protesters. Dozens of locals have been injured in the incident. Police have been dispatched to the area in heavy numbers.

