PM assures kerala of assistance in tackling Nipah

Modi on Saturday assured the people of that the Centre was working closely with the to provide all necessary arrangements required to deal with the Nipah virus problem that has cropped up in the state.

Addressing a public meeting here, he asked people of the state to follow advisories released by the and the Centre in "true spirit" to deal with the Nipah virus.

"I assure you that the is with the citizens and government of We are working closely to provide all the necessary arrangements required to deal with the Nipah virus crisis," Modi said while addressing a gathering here.

"I request the people to be more vigilant towards cleanliness and follow advisories released from governments with a true spirit," he added.

On June 4, a 23-old-man had tested positive for Nipah virus infection, which killed 17 people in last year.

As of now, a total of 15 people are under observation in the state.

K K Shailaja had on Friday met and discussed the status and preparedness of her state for containment and management of Nipah Virus disease.

for Health and Family Welfare Dr had on June 4 said that the Centre had rushed a team of doctors to Kerala for investigation in the wake of the scare of Nipah virus.

Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans and then spreads through people to people contact, causing respiratory illness.

Its symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, fever, dizziness and nausea.

