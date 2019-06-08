Hope Mamata attends NITI Aayog event: Rajiv Kumar

A day after refused to attend the meeting, Aayog on Saturday expressed hope that the will take part in the upcoming event.

In a letter to Narendra Modi, Banerjee rejected the invitation saying that Aayog has no financial powers to support the state-run schemes and it is fruitless for her to attend the meeting.

"We have invited her ( CM) with all due respect and I am still hoping very much that she will accept my personal invitation and attend the meeting on 15th and give us ideas as to how to improve Aayog further," he said.

The NITI Aayog has called a meeting of its on June 15. Invitations to the various heads of the state have been sent out by the of NITI Aayog in the regard.

Commenting on the upsurge in the unemployment rate in 2018, Kumar assured that the Aayog is making "best efforts" to reverse the situation.

"Employment is connected to growth. We are making the best efforts to reverse the situation. The govt will take several steps to increase the growth rate in the time to come, employment can't be discussed separately," he said.

Recently, the government made public the Periodic Labour Force Survey report that placed the unemployment rate at 6.1 per cent for the year 2017-18, which is set to be the highest in 45 years.

report placed the unemployment rate among men at 6.2 per cent and women at 5.7 per cent, combining both rural and urban areas and the overall rate was pinned at 6.1 per cent.

The report was prepared by agencies including the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Labour Bureau, Registrar General,

However, government sources maintained comparing the recent jobs data with past data is faulty and foolish.

