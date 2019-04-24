PM Modi to perform 'pooja' before filing nomination in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform a 'pooja' at Dashashwamesh Ghat on April 25 along with his supporters before he files the nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election from here on April 26.
Sushant Mishra, president of Ganga Seva Fund, told ANI that this would be the third time that the Prime Minister was visiting the holy place after coming to power in 2014. It is worth noting that Prime Minister Modi won his last Lok Sabha poll from Varanasi.
"After winning the election in 2014, the Prime Minister came to seek the blessing of Ganga. The second time, he visited the holy site along with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Now again he is coming on April 25," he said.
According to party sources, before performing 'pooja' PM Modi will hold a grand roadshow in Varanasi. The roadshow will begin from the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya and will conclude at Dashashwamesh Ghat, passing through Lanka and Masanpura areas.
After performing the Ganga Aarti on the bank of the holy river in the evening on Thursday, PM Modi will interact with some selected intellectuals at Hotel De Paris.
In the 2014 General Elections, Prime Minister Modi contested and won from Vadodara seat in Gujarat as well as, but he Varanasi seat, where he had defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with a margin of 3.37 lakh votes.
Varanasi will vote on May 19, the last phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, the election has been held for 26 Lok Sabah seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
