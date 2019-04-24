PM Modi to perform 'pooja' before filing nomination in Varanasi

is scheduled to perform a 'pooja' at Dashashwamesh Ghat on April 25 along with his supporters before he files the nomination papers for the election from here on April 26.

Sushant Mishra, of Ganga Seva Fund, told ANI that this would be the third time that the was visiting the holy place after coming to power in 2014. It is worth noting that Modi won his last poll from

"After winning the election in 2014, the Prime Minister came to seek the blessing of Ganga. The second time, he visited the holy site along with Prime Minister Now again he is coming on April 25," he said.

According to party sources, before performing 'pooja' PM Modi will hold a grand roadshow in The roadshow will begin from the and will conclude at Dashashwamesh Ghat, passing through Lanka and Masanpura areas.

After performing the Ganga Aarti on the of the holy river in the evening on Thursday, PM Modi will interact with some selected intellectuals at

In the 2014 General Elections, Prime Minister Modi contested and won from seat in as well as, but he seat, where he had defeated the (AAP) convenor with a margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Varanasi will vote on May 19, the last phase of seven-phased elections. Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, the election has been held for 26 Lok Sabah seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

