PM Narendra Modi attends Global Investors Meet in Dharamshala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended an exhibition organised at the two-day Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meet being held in Dharamshala.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present at the event along with the Prime Minister.
Earlier today, Modi reached Dharmshala where he was welcomed upon arrival by the Chief Minister Thakur and Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel.
The two-day investment meet, starting today is being held to showcase investment opportunities in the state.
The state government will showcase the policy and regulatory environment and investment scope across eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment opportunities in the state.
