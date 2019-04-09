PM the chairman of factory of lies, J-K acceded not merged with India: Owaisi

Calling of the 'factory of lies', Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday said the BJP's promise of repealing Article 370 cannot happen under the current constitutional framework.

Addressing a public rally, Owaisi said, " is the of the factory of lies and it is child's play to invent lies. They(BJP) cannot give jobs but is only spreading lies. They say they will abolish article 370 and 35 A. But I am telling them that as per Indian constitution they cannot do it. They ran the government with Mehbooba Mufti but could not do anything about 370".

"There has been accession of and it hasn't merged with Hence the promise made in BJP manifesto is nothing but fake", he said.

Owaisi also attacked the on the issues of love jihad and mob-lynching and said, "We need a who supports the weak and poor, who can provide employment, who understands the beauty of and can work to better it. This Prime Minister stayed silent when people were beaten in the name of Love Jihad. When people were being killed on the name of a cow, he failed to fulfill his constitutional responsibility."

He also talked about BJP's stand on Sabarimala and said, "BJP has said that Sabarimala is a matter of devotion and hence there shouldn't be any change in the customs. They have openly said that they will protect Sabarimala. However, when it comes to triple talaq why does their stand differ? Is it not a religious issue?"

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

