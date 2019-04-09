Hyderabad: 7 held, Rs 8cr cash seized; BJP cries conspiracy

Telangana (BJP) cried conspiracy after police seized cash worth Rs 8 crore and detained seven persons, including the party's

Speaking to ANI, Viswaprasad, DCP, Central Zone, said the and police, on the basis of credible input, intercepted a car on Monday afternoon at Himayatnagar in which two persons - and - were found in possession of Rs 2 crore.

During interrogation, the two persons revealed that the money was handed over by Nandiraju at Indian Bank, Narayanguda branch. "They also disclosed that some more money was available with Police seized Rs 6 crore cash from Gopi and also nabbed five more persons," added.

The said while the cash was legally withdrawn from BJP's account by Dr. Laxman, the party's state president, guidelines state that cash seized over Rs 10 lakh should be handed over to the

So the seized cash has been handed over to IT officials," he said.

However, asserted that the party had not violated the Model Code of Conduct, and accused the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and other local parties of hatching a conspiracy.

"The amount seized by police is BJP's money. Our Gopi was bringing that amount from the to the party office. Police overreacted and broke and seized Rs 2 crore. They also entered into the and seized the remaining amount. The money was withdrawn legally to pay dues which are pending since January. BJP has not violated any EC guidelines. Our was also detained by the police. This is a conspiracy by TRS and local parties," he told ANI.

Polling in Telangana for the 17 Lok Sabha seats at stake will be held on April 11. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)