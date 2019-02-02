PNB manager arrested for accepting bribe in lieu of Mudra loan

The (CBI) has arrested a of Bank (PNB) after he was caught red-handed by the sleuths accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 here on Saturday.

According to the information, he has demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for sanctioning "MUDRA loan" worth Rs 5 lakh from one person. However, the deal was finalised at Rs 40 thousand.

The has also raided his office and home and seized several documents.

